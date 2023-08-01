G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $24.54 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 10.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. 909,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

