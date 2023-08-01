G2 Capital Management LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 731,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 691,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 1,356,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,113. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

