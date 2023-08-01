G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases 8,571 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 289.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,138. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

