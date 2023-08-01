Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $579.87 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $579.87 million and $53.01 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,992,949,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,005,745,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

