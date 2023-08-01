Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Galaxy Digital Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.38.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
