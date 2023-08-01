Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,131,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.