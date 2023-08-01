Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 561,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

