Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion. Gartner also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $10.00 EPS.

NYSE:IT traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.20. 879,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,080. Gartner has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average of $332.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

