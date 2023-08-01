GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
GEE Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
