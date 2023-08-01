GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GEE Group by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

