Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,331,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 905.1 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Shares of Genomma Lab Internacional stock remained flat at $0.83 on Monday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of hydration, pains, fur, flu, hair, hemorrhoids, infants, migraine, feet, baldness, imperfections, dandruff, cough, colitis, derma, back, performance, joints, onychomycosis, diabetes skin, warts, shave, diarrhea, pain, dream, and sexual health.

