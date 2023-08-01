Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNTX. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $33.86. 1,034,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

