Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 201,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 159,645 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $59.77.

The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

