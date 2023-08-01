GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

