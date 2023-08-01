GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GFL ENVIRON-TS
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.