Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.46-$3.66 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,035. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

