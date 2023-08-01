Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00. The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 6606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.04.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

