Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,596. The stock has a market cap of $469.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

