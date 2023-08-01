Glassman Wealth Services Has $299,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

