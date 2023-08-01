Glassman Wealth Services Has $605,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 15,078,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

