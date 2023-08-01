Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 595,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

