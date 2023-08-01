Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,510 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 720.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 647,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,089,849,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

MA stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.07. 2,337,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $376.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

