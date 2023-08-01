Glassman Wealth Services Sells 345 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

