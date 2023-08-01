Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,456. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.