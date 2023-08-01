Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 2,935 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,641,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,064. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

