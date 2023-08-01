Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BITS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.23.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
