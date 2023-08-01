Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0 %

GL opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

