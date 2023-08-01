GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.04. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

