Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.25

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $16,600.34 and approximately $4.25 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

