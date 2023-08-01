GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 893,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,164. The firm has a market cap of $636.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

