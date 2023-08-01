Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.50

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
