Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

