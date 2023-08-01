Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.18 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.52 EPS.

HLIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

