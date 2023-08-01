Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.60 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

