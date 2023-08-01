Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.69

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.69 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.22), with a volume of 120405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.73) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.63.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

