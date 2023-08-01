Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.69

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.69 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.22), with a volume of 120405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEIT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.73) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.63.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

