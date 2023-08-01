Head to Head Comparison: Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) vs. Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6,493.5%. Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A Northland Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Northland Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocean Thermal Energy and Northland Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25

Northland Power has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 162.95%. Given Northland Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Northland Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.03 Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -61.06

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Thermal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocean Thermal Energy beats Northland Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

