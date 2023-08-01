Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) versus Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Virginia National Bankshares 32.16% 18.16% 1.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.76 $23.44 million $4.53 8.00

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

