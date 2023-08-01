Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67), with a volume of 14965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.02).
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.85.
Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Underwriting
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Underwriting
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.