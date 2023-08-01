Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67), with a volume of 14965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.02).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.85.

Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($436,513.03). In related news, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.20), for a total value of £40,356 ($51,811.53). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($436,513.03). Insiders own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

