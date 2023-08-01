Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,233. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

