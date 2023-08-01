Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.13 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $79.42. 1,909,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

