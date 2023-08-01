Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.