HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 8.5%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 164,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 149,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

HPQ Silicon Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.