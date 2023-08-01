ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.90 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $206.54 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 963,939,083 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 963,858,986.927458 with 963,856,934.0493481 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22329204 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,603,420.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

