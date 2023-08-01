IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.96

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 25895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

IDT Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

