Inchcape (LON:INCH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,085 ($13.93) target price on the stock.

INCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.56) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Inchcape Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:INCH opened at GBX 818.50 ($10.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 666.50 ($8.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.85.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

Inchcape Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 5,087.72%.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

