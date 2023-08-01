India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.50

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 449482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.87).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.42.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

