IndiGG Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $15,715.42 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.
IndiGG Token Profile
IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IndiGG Token Trading
