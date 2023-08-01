Information Services (ISV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million.
ISV traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.24. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$464.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
