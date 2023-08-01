Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,329. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

