Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Carrier Global Price Performance
CARR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,329. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $59.80.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
