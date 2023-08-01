Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 22281822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £943,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

