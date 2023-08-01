Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.54. 4,692,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,636,676. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

