Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Down 2%

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.12 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Intercede Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The firm has a market cap of £29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Intercede Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.